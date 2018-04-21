James Comey's bizarre fixation on transparency at the FBI

To the editor: It is correct for people to take ex-FBI Director James B. Comey to task for branding Hillary Clinton as "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information when he could have, and should have, simply followed Justice Department guidelines and announced the close of the FBI's investigation into Clinton's use of a private mail server and then walked away. ("James Comey is dignifying Trump's mudslinging and making the nation worse off," Readers React, April 19, and "Comey's no angel, but unlike Trump, he's not a threat to the republic," Opinion, April 16)