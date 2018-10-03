Advertisement

Don't give Sen. Jeff Flake a medal for bravery just yet

Oct 03, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Sen. Jeff Flake listens to a question during an appearance at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 1 in Boston. (Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)

To the editor: What Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) did to get an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was great, but it came with a caveat that is more disturbing.

In his “60 Minutes” interview this last Sunday, Scott Pelley asked him if he could have done this if he had been running for reelection. Flake said no, not a chance, he could not have done this because of the political backlash he would have gotten for crossing the aisle to work on a solution. That’s not bravery.

Who is going to be the first person to set an example of working together for the greater good even if his job is in jeopardy?

Steve Shaevel, Woodland Hills

