Sen. Jeff Flake finally has his moment of true courage in the Trump era

While Flake may be a portrait of traditional American fortitude, Archila and Gallagher, two sexual assault survivors and involved political activists, are representative of the courage that is currently moving our country forward. For Gallagher to demand the senator to look her in the eye and acknowledge his role in the perpetuation of the epidemic of sexual violence against women, even with a trembling voice, displays a level of bravery unparalleled by any elected official.