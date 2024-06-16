Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: Of course politics influence the justice system. That doesn’t mean Trump, Biden verdicts were rigged

Hunter Biden walks out of federal court on June 11
Hunter Biden, center, the president’s son, accompanied by his mother, Jill Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, leaves federal court on June 11 in Wilmington, Del., after a jury convicted him of three felony gun charges.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

Americans of a particular ideological bent would have you believe that Donald Trump’s prosecution and conviction for falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and protect his 2016 presidential candidacy were engineered by the Biden White House, which has “rigged” the entire justice system to benefit the current president. Except, of course, for the conviction of Hunter Biden, which was proper retribution dished out by an honest and independent court of law.

At the other end of the political spectrum, partisans may insist that while President Biden’s son technically broke the law when he lied on a form in order to buy a gun while addicted to cocaine, he was a victim of a prosecutor and court bending too far backward to pretend they were free of partisan politics.

Hunter Biden, accompanied by his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrives to federal court on hearing there is a verdict, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Opinion

Litman: A jury was right to find Hunter Biden guilty. It’s the prosecutor who was wrong

President Biden’s son was singled out for an unusual indictment by special counsel David Weiss, a former U.S. attorney under Donald Trump.

June 11, 2024

It’s a real-life version of an old maxim: Every court ruling leaves one party with reinvigorated confidence in our justice system and the other one convinced that judges and juries are all incompetent, on the take or out to get them.

Advertisement

Another outlook might be that on balance, courts operate independent of the political world.

But that’s not quite right, either. Although any competent justice system does its best to mete out criminal punishment or exoneration free from political trends, popularity or personal interest, politics is intimately involved in shaping the criminal justice system.

Most state judges and local prosecutors must campaign for election. Federal judges are recommended by political cronies, appointed by the president and approved or rejected by a decidedly partisan Senate, as are federal prosecutors.

WASHINGTON, DC - January 9: Former president Donald Trump speaks to the media at Waldorf Astoria following his appearance at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Trump attended a hearing to claim of immunity in the federal case accusing him of illegally attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Opinion

Editorial: Only dictators have immunity from criminal acts while in power

Supreme Court justices’ questions during oral argument on Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from criminal acts indicate that they see that giving dictator-like powers to U.S. presidents is dangerous.

April 25, 2024

It is futile to pretend that judges are free of political views or connections, or that political interests and popular opinion have no role in the outcome of cases. Clarence Thomas is not the first Supreme Court justice to accept free gifts from acquaintances with pecuniary or ideological interests at stake. Samuel A. Alito Jr. is not the first to publicly display his political leanings or prejudices.

Even the ancient myths that form the literary and philosophical foundation of our justice system acknowledge some degree of political interference from the beginning.

The dramatist Aeschylus and other ancient Greek writers recounted what their tradition said was the first-ever trial, concerning Orestes’ murder of his own mother. Was the son to be eternally punished for the horrid act? Or excused because his mother had killed his father, leaving Orestes duty-bound under the old system of blood feud and endless retaliation (and besides, ordered by the god Apollo) to slay her in revenge? Athena appoints the first jury — 12 members, of course — but they split.

Advertisement
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen as sundown in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Opinion

Opinion: The Supreme Court’s lack of accountability is worse than you think

The far-right Supreme Court majority has bigger accountability problems than Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

June 10, 2024

Orestes prevails when Athena casts her own vote for him — as probably had been her plan from the beginning. The mythical first trial may have been rigged.

So do we despair of the possibility of evenhanded justice and see each courtroom as merely one more arena for rule by the mightiest, the richest, the most well-connected or the most popular?

No. Politics necessarily has a role in the justice system, but the American system is countered and contained, not by Greek gods and goddesses but by a complex of essential procedures and rituals. We have detailed rules for juries — summonses, voir dire, instructions, deliberations — and rules of evidence, witness testimony, public and press observers, appeals, pardons.

Witnesses place their hands on the Bible and swear to tell the truth. Still, courts are human institutions run by flawed human beings who have only each other, and the law, to keep them as honest and fair as possible.

Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)

Opinion

Editorial: Even before guilty verdict, Trump was unfit to serve

It shouldn’t take a criminal conviction to convince conscientious voters of Trump’s epic unfitness. But those who support him must now reckon with the fact that their candidate is a convicted felon.

May 30, 2024

Trump’s claim of a “two-tiered” justice system is laughable only because of his absurd implication that as a coddled, rich and privileged man he’s in the bottom of those tiers. In fact, our system still separates criminal defendants by wealth, setting free those (like Trump) who can bail out and locking up those who can’t.

Despite laws prohibiting racial discrimination, prosecutors still block jurors by race, religion or other attributes to gain a strategic edge. The Supreme Court still operates without any serious check on individual members’ ethical lapses. The justice system still is more likely to ensnare a Black defendant than a white one for the same offense and more likely to convict and more severely punish the Black ones.

Advertisement

Our task should be to continue, step by step, to expunge politics from the justice system, despite knowing that the job will never be truly complete. And to defend against attempts by Trump and others to inject more politics into the system, by calling convicted and imprisoned offenders “hostages,” dangling pardons for his supporters, insisting on immunity for presidential acts (by him, of course, not by Biden) and framing any ruling against him as the product of a rigged system that only he can unrig.

More to Read

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement