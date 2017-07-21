Gov. Jerry Brown is 79, not a bit like Trump and very presidential. He should run.

To the editor: Jerry Brown is not only America’s best and most experienced governor, but as his deft negotiations to extend California’s cap-and-trade program show, he also remains very healthy and mentally sharp. (“Gov. Jerry Brown shows President Trump the upside of experience,” July 19)

The contrast with President Trump is obvious, so I have a suggestion:

Brown should run for president in 2020. Yes, at 82 he’d be the oldest president in history, but his intelligence, knowledge and experience would make Trump look like, well, Trump. Even if Brown served only one term, he’d be immeasurably more competent and thoughtful.

Mark Klein, Los Angeles

To the editor: I spent a couple days in Sacramento recently as a volunteer for the nonpartisan group Californians for a Carbon Tax. Capitol staff members listened and clearly wanted to cut greenhouse gas emissions and still protect businesses, families and polluted communities.

Members of both parties expressed cynicism about oil industry propaganda confusing voters. AB 398 extended California’s cap-and-trade program with both bipartisan support and dissent. It was seen as a gift to the oil refiners and exporters with limited protections for the rest of us.

Meanwhile, in Washington last week, 46 Republicans helped block an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would have prevented the military from studying climate science. Principled representatives concerned about the climate crossed party lines.

Restoring a stable climate calls for bipartisanship. I want to honor state and federal representatives who voted their conscience for the climate.

Jan Dietrick, Ventura

To the editor: Your article on the cap-and-trade law points out that there is much in it for both Democrats and Republicans to dislike.

A far more palatable approach to slowing climate change would be a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend, which lets the free market do the work of reducing emissions while lower-income earners are helped and not hurt by rising fossil fuel costs.

Dennis Thompson, Santa Barbara

