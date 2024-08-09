Who is running for California governor in 2026? Meet the potential candidates

Welcome to your guide to the 2026 California governor’s race. The election may be a long way off, but campaigns for the state’s most coveted political prize already are underway.

The race is wide open since Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is serving his second term as California governor and by law cannot run again.

With a large and diverse field of candidates vying for the state’s highest office, the winner may make history. California has never elected a woman as governor, and only once has a person of color held the office — Gov. Romualdo Pacheco, for just a few months in 1875.

Advertisement

Here are the declared candidates and some potential hopefuls: