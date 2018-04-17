Hope that The Times' new owner can reverse the slow death of quality journalism in L.A.

When I entered the workforce in 1952 as a public information professional with the county of Los Angeles, this city had five daily newspapers: the Los Angeles Times and the Los Angeles Examiner in the morning, and the Los Angeles Daily News, the Los Angeles Herald and the Los Angeles Mirror in the afternoon. Not only were all of these newspapers looking to keep the city, the county, the state and business interests in general in the spotlight, they were competing among themselves to be the first to uncover wrongdoing.