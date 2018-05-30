Praise for a federal judge who spoke out about the breaking up of immigrant families.

To the editor: People of conscience must speak out about the legal but immoral destruction of families at the border that caused Judge Robert Brack to step down from his post, saying, "I think we as a country are better than this."
It is heartbreaking to read that the good judge's repeated letters to President Obama decrying this widespread cruelty went unanswered. "The people that I see are, for the most part, hardworking, gentle, uneducated and completely lacking in criminal history," Brack wrote.
The silence of Americans about this human tragedy involving millions of people, including even the separation of children from their parents under the "zero tolerance" policy of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, is a national disgrace. We are all made complicit by our silence.
Fred Fenton, Seal Beach
..
To the editor: The first "law" in medicine is "do no harm." I wish that same "law" could apply to the field of law.
At least this one judge decided to stop doing harm. Now, will he be a leader on a different path?
Judith Anderson, Montrose
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook