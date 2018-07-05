Why build a homeless shelter in Koreatown when permanent housing is a better option?

Instead, why not spend all the funds on low-income housing? This time, there shouldn’t be such a concentration of units that replicates the alienating mistakes of project housing. Rather, the aim should be small blocks of modest units with social welfare and mental health offices onsite or nearby. If 5,000 units could be built each year over the next decade, we just might be able to celebrate having made a great dent in this problem by the time we host the Summer Olympics in 2028.