Fighting back against the LAPD's bogus 'resisting arrest' charges

To the editor: The in-depth audit released by the Los Angeles Police Department inspector general on substandard and often illegal “contempt of cop” arrests demonstrates the value of an auditor’s unfettered access to department records as well as the availability and clarity that video technology lends to the credibility of audit findings.
While LAPD Chief Michel Moore praised those who represent the two-thirds who were found to have acted appropriately, he also acknowledged that there is room for improvement among the one-third who came up short.
On the other side of the picture, a police officers union spokesman groused like the old-school cowboy cop when he said, “Viewing videotape from the safe confines of an office is a lot different than actually policing the dangerous streets of Los Angeles.”
The excellent reporting by the Los Angeles Times left me wishing that my city, Long Beach, had a police commission and inspector general, and that the two-thirds of police officers who believe in professional, constitutional policing would do a better job of electing their union representatives.
Stephen Downing, Long Beach
The writer is a retired LAPD deputy chief.
To the editor: Los Angeles police officers sometimes “react too aggressively to people they perceive as uncooperative or disrespectful,” your article reports an audit as finding.
Every time a cop arrests someone and no charges are filed, that ought to count as false imprisonment, which is unconstitutional. The costs of the false arrest should be deducted from the arresting officers’ paychecks.
Maybe then the police will be a little more friendly before suddenly tossing people to the ground and handcuffing them for no good reason.
Robert Bubnovich, Irvine
