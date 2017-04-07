Does Mike Pence think women want to throw themselves at him when he's not with his wife?

To the editor: Thank goodness for the open and honest words of Robin Abcarian. Her column on Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to dine alone with a woman and the possible discriminatory effects of his behavior should be mandatory reading for all. (“Mike Pence won't dine alone with a woman who's not his wife. Is that sexist?” April 5)

How can we say that woman are allowed equal opportunity when we have men in the highest positions of our country who belittle our very existence? Wasn’t it bad enough when President Trump used disgusting terms to describe how he treats women?

In addition to his dining restriction, Pence will not go without his wife to an event where alcohol is served. Does he imagine that women want to throw themselves at his feet pleading for attention?

I fear for the future of women during this administration.

Judith Braun, Woodland Hills

To the editor: In the 1950s, I attended college as an accounting major. In those days, accounting, especially auditing, was considered a male profession.

I knew that finding a job would be difficult, so I applied for a civil service position in the federal government. I passed the written test with the top score and moved on to the interview.

There, I was told that regardless of my stellar test score, a woman could not be hired onto the accounting staff, especially one who wants to go into auditing. The wives of the male staff members would object to me going on a field audit and sharing meals with men.

Thanks to the views of wives like Pence’s, I did not get the job.

Donna Handy, Santa Barbara

