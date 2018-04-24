The U.S. can send a message to North Korea by cutting its own nuclear arsenal by half

To the editor: I'm thrilled that the North Koreans and the South Koreans are engaging in serious peace talks, and I am amazed that President Trump and CIA Director Mike Pompeo are also willing to support this effort. ("North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile testing," April 20)
As someone who has urged our elected officials to call on the president to pursue diplomatic rather than military options, I'm glad this is finally happening. But if the U.S. wants North Korea to denuclearize, we need to set an example.
We have greater than 4,000 nuclear warheads, more than enough to deter any threat. We don't need to waste billions more on weapons that would destroy all human life on this planet.
Let's work for denuclearization of the world and start by asking all the nuclear powers to reduce their stockpiles by at least half and keep reducing these demonic weapons until we have a nuke-free world.
Anthony Manousos, Pasadena
..
To the editor: I applaud Trump for pursuing a dialogue with North Korea. Past presidents have failed to confront this problem, and I truly hope he is successful.
But a deal with the dictator of North Korea is not the same as a deal with another Manhattan businessman. Lives are at stake here, and I'm not sure the president fully realizes that. His erratic behavior on Twitter suggests an indifference toward the diplomatic processes that make these seemingly impossible deals possible.
I wish Trump the best, but I can't say I have high expectations for our president, the self-described deal maker.
Nick Stanton, Whittier
