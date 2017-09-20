The Graham-Cassidy plan to repeal Obamacare would hasten Medicare for all

To the editor: The really morbid consequence of passing off most of the responsibility for healthcare to the states is that the ones that do the best job will soon see a major influx of desperately ill patients moving in to take advantage of enlightened care. (“With a deadline approaching, Republicans' last push to roll back Obamacare gains strength,” Sept. 18)

That takes the financial pressure off the states that have not expanded Medicaid and puts it all on those that have. This is is untenable. It’s the equivalent of hospitals taking indigent patients and dropping them off in the next county.

When insured patients start to get their bills, there will be sticker shock. That will be the opportunity for Democrats to hang this abomination around the necks of every candidate with an “R” behind their names.

It’s in that small window of time that Medicare for all could actually happen.

L. Michael Haller, Agoura Hills

To the editor: Once again, the Republican Party is demonstrating its indifference toward the average, working citizens of this nation.

The latest “let them eat cake” healthcare proposal offered up by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, with its “states know best” approach to healthcare funding, is laughable. Louisiana and South Carolina hardly have healthcare and insurance programs that they can be proud of.

These politicians need to be held accountable at the ballot box.

Gary Tereshkow, Palm Springs

