Praise for the new L.A. Times owner's fight against 'fake news'

To the editor: As a longtime subscriber, I am encouraged by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s words and his vision for the Los Angeles Times as he takes ownership and assumes leadership of the newspaper.
Don’t anyone look now, but it would appear that the immigrants to our country have assumed the responsibility to protect the democratic principles and institutions upon which our nation was founded.
As a daily reader who also enjoys “the tactile and leisurely experience of a physical newspaper,” I support Dr. Soon-Shiong’s “dedication to truth, integrity [and] journalistic independence” as he fights “fake news” as “the cancer of our times.”
I send best wishes for great success as the Los Angeles Times starts this new chapter in its long history.
Liz Sherwin, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: I have subscribed to this newspaper for about 30 years, so I am a regular reader. With this new owner and maybe some new staff, I would like to make a suggestion.
Please try to balance the way you present the news, because while I do not find it “fake,” I do find it very skewed toward more left and liberal agendas. For integrity, honest news and fair presentations, I highly encourage you to take a courageous look at your slanted writing and see if you can pull it more toward the center politically.
Thank you for reading and considering this very important suggestion.
Susan Giboney, Malibu
..
To the editor: My conservative friends call the the L.A. Times a “liberal rag,” but I think of this paper as an essential part of my life.
As a small child in the 1960s, I would hear my father quoting sports columnist Jim Murray and describing Paul Conrad’s cartoons before I could read. Fast forward to now and I have had the pleasure of getting to know your weekly columnists through the years and consider them more than just writers, but some of my best buddies that help me sort out the craziness of this world.
No paper is perfect, but I think the L.A. Times is perfectly Los Angeles. Thanks and keep up the good work.
Mary Watson, Newbury Park
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook