Paul Ryan lacks the moral credibility to lead the GOP after Trump

Ryan alludes to being a principled and religious man, although there is little evidence for this. He sold his soul to Trump, big corporations and the wealthy on the tax law he promoted, and his refusal to protect special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and rein in House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) betray a lack of a moral code. His goal of cutting Medicare and Social Security in the face of tax cuts is shameful.