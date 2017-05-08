The next march on Washington: A protest by people with preexisting conditions

To the editor: With healthcare professionals nationwide opposed to the Trumpcare plan that narrowly passed the House on Thursday, I think they should organize a parade of people with preexisting conditions who could lose their insurance. Have people in wheelchairs and on gurneys move down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. (“The GOP's healthcare 'victory' was anything but,” Opinion, May 4)

No doubt House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) would be happy to tell these unfortunates how lucky they are to be free of the odious Obamacare. Or are his own preexisting conditions a love of tax cuts for the rich and an indifference to the ill health of his constituents?

Spencer Grant, Laguna Niguel

..

To the editor: Scott Lemieux’s op-ed article states that passage of the Trumpcare bill may well cost some blue-district Republicans their seats in 2018.

A separate news article in the same paper reports that phased funding reduction of Medicaid expanded under President Obama would not start until 2020 under this bill. Thus the effects of the bill, like the side effects of of some pills, appear to be delayed to protect the jobs of GOP representatives who supported the bill.

Side affects may include vomiting, shortness of breath, sleeplessness and even death. Try not to think about side effects.

Rodney Williamson, Arcadia

..

To the editor: Watching House Republicans celebrate passage of the American Health Care Act on Thursday, I was reminded of the quote attributed to Capt. Charles E. Clark of the USS Oregon in 1898 after the bombing of Spanish ships: “Don’t cheer boys, the poor bastards are dying!”

Our House Republican leadership joyfully celebrated removing an estimated 24 million from the health insurance rolls to give a tax break to the wealthy.

What makes these people so mean-spirited and cruel as to take healthcare away from someone? There is no better way to spend my tax dollars.

Linda Torn, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Those sneaky Republicans!

Why didn’t you in the “fake news media” let us know they were secretly advocating for single-payer insurance? Certainly, there is no group in the country bringing that on faster than those Republicans, who voted out the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in favor of something worse.

Now, Americans might just see how bad all this is and vote in the Democrats in the next election to bring on single-payer. Those Republicans are much smarter than I thought they were.

Larry Margo, Valley Village

..

To the editor: If Republicans consider it a “triumph” to leave 24 million Americans without healthcare coverage over 10 years, what is their idea of a disaster?

Katrin Wiese, Rialto

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook