The 'prosperity gospel' may be religious, but it isn't Christian

While prosperity can be advantageous (I’d rather be rich and miserable than poor and miserable), it has scandalously become the lucrative emphasis of many preachers. Unfortunately, it is a short step from “God benevolently blesses one with wealth” to “wealth objectively is a sign of God’s blessing.” While the former is the source of beholden humility, the latter leads to arrogance, pride, elitism, prejudice and discrimination.