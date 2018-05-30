If Roseanne Barr's tweet makes you angry, remember it when you vote

To the editor: Congratulations to ABC for immediately canceling Roseanne Barr’s TV show after her racist, disgusting tweet about President Obama’s advisor Valerie Jarrett, a move that will cost the network millions of dollars.
It is unfortunate that on social media and because of President Trump and his supporters, a culture of intolerance has grown so strong in our country, but ABC has shown that there are ways to fight back against this incredibly bad behavior. Jarrett’s response was right on the money: She pointed out that demeaning acts like this are now happening many times a day to people all over our country and never reported.
An election is coming up soon. Hopefully voters will take note and choose candidates who will fight back against racism and intolerance.
Mary Carlson, Mission Viejo
..
To the editor: It’s always the nuclear option these days. Barr sends a racist tweet and everyone directly involved with the show loses their jobs. Many more with with some connection to the show have their incomes affected.
Two better options:
One, do something that affects Barr directly. For instance, keep the show but reduce her salary to $1 for the rest of the season. Or levy a hefty fine.
Or two, write the event into the show. This would be the perfect time to examine racism with the whole world tuned in. And if that isn’t enough, at the end, after the fade out, have Barr return as a talking head and sincerely apologize.
Alan Bell, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: When one is gripped by the need to make an important statement, at 2-something in the morning, it is in these moments that the courageous are separated from the meek. It is in the following hours that the cool breezes of public and corporate opinion separate the wheat from the chaff.
Heard on TV: “The standards for judging Barr are higher than the standards for judging the president of the United States."
Barr should be admired for the courage she has shown in broadcasting her edgy remarks.
It has been said that this incident provides a teaching moment. Yeah, for all of the associates of the show that has now been dropped, who are unemployed today, learn this: Having friends in high places might be overrated.
Phil Rose, Culver City
..
To the editor: Why must one racist spoil it for the whole cast and crew?
Here’s an idea: In season two, the aspiring writer character, Darlene, sells a reality series to ABC called “The Connors.” The whole family (minus you-know-who) moves to Hollywood and navigates the waters of multicultural Los Angeles as they look for work, hang out in bars, stand in line at the DMV and interact with all types of people.
Fish-out-of-water comedy should play big in Trumpland — even when the water is full of sushi.
Adair Seldon, Los Angeles
..
Stu Bernstein, Santa Monica
