Signing Russia sanctions: 'Lesson for rookie president'

To the editor: So, let's see how this works: Most House members and senators (many of whom are lawyers) approved of the Russian sanctions bill, but that renowned constitutional scholar, Donald Trump, believes substantial portions of the sanctions act are unconstitutional and he will enforce those sanctions as he sees fit.

(Re “Russia accuses Trump of 'weakness. ' President objects to sanctions bill but signs it, “ Aug. 3

and “Flap over sanctions has upside for Trump and Putin,” Aug. 4)

I think Alice's Wonderland can be now found in the White House.

Dennis G. Cosso, Arcadia

To the editor: It was gratifying to read the subhead below Trump's picture on the front page stating that "Trump quietly signs Russia sanctions bill."

As the old adage that's attributed to Abraham Lincoln goes: "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt."

Tom Kaminski, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: It was a lesson for our rookie president, that he can be forced by Congress to sign legislation he opposes: to wit, the Russia sanctions bill, which Congress had passed .

The founders devised a system of government such that no single individual has unchecked power.

The idea was to guard against demagogues, idiots and ignoramuses. Our present chief executive manages to combine all three. Two hundred-plus years later, the founders' wisdom is borne out.

Len Gardner, Dana Point

To the editor: Job Description for U.S. President: White male with money, no experience needed.

Must be Republican, willing to divide and separate the country through inflammatory speeches; no qualms about dismantling those programs that help the American people including healthcare; ability to demonstrate behavior that jeopardizes national security and ostracize our allies; when warranted, able to break laws for own selfish gains.

Also, considers golfing more important than leadership; lacks tact, integrity, prudence and common decency; has a Twitter account; refuses to think before speaking; and most importantly must be a master at the blame game, unwilling to take responsibility for anything.

Need not apply: those qualified who have a desire to move this country forward rather than trying to set it back 50 years.

Doris K. Reed, Los Angeles

To the editor: The Russians are clearly frustrated that their selected choice for president isn't working out.

William Goldman

Palos Verdes Estates

