Denying funds to 'sanctuary cities' is no way for a president to treat his fellow Americans

To the editor: The Trump administration’s threat to withdraw federal grants from so-called sanctuary jurisdictions is a crude form of economic sanctions designed to punish and create hardship for local governments and their citizens. This is the same kind of coercion the United States imposes on national enemies such as North Korea. (“Justice Department to 'sanctuary cities': Comply on immigration or you could lose federal grants,” April 21)

Trump promised to be president “for all Americans.” A sanctions policy affecting America citizens is not a good start.

The Justice Department should be using the courts to determine whether local jurisdictions are required to comply with Trump’s policy rather than treating millions of citizens as pawns in a battle to exert executive powers.

William Goldman, Palos Verdes Estates

..

To the editor: California state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) stated that Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration are “basing their law enforcement policies on principles of white supremacy” and not American values.

I think one American value is that citizens expect their elected officials to enforce the law. If De León is an example of leadership in California, our state is in deep trouble.

Rosemary Hagerott, Sierra Madre

