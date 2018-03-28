More attention should be focused on Saudi Arabia's role in the Yemen civil war

To the editor: After devoting a front page story to the long struggle of Saudi women to win the basic right to drive a car ("Saudi Arabia's ride-app revolution," March 27), in fairness, you should now do a front page story on the devastation wrought by the Saudis and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in its war on impoverished Yemen, with the billions in sales of arms to the Saudis which President Trump crowed about last week at the White House. An estimated 1 million people have contracted cholera in Yemen. That alone should be enough to turn your attention from women's rights in a country run by a clique of Saud princes to those autocrats' horrific war of choice against the Houthis in neighboring Yemen.