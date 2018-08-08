Why are there deputies' gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff's Department? Finding the answer will lead to better law enforcement

To the editor: Whether or not the members of deputies’ gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have tattoos, no one should be surprised that these secret societies exist in our law enforcement agencies, particularly since officers are second-guessed more often than they are praised. Nor should we expect that top brass is not aware of their existence since they no doubt became familiar with them as they climbed the ranks.
These groups may be symptomatic of an internal dysfunction resulting in the group’s distrust of the organization’s policies, leadership and those elected officials that oversee them. It is no different than the street gangs they are responsible for controlling. They have created a “family” that understands them and that they can rely on for support.
There may be great benefits in understanding exactly how many deputies count themselves as members of these gangs and how far up their tentacles reach to top-brass levels. It could lead to better policing.
Victor M. Franco, Pasadena
To the editor: Law enforcement advises citizens that when we “see something, say something.” I would like to suggest that law enforcement officers do the same: When you see racism, brutality and corruption, please say something.
We've all seen the “excessive force” videos, and frankly many of us are afraid of the police. Recently I saw a video of a nude African American woman being beaten by a large male officer in a hospital. Utter savagery.
American police too often resemble gangs. Now we know that there is an actual gang within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and I have to wonder how extensive these blue gangs really are. How many lives have to be destroyed by law enforcement officers before the courts rein them in?
Bethia Sheean-Wallace, Fullerton
To the editor: Enough with trying to find ulterior motives for police officers getting a tattoo representing their particular division. It’s a form of bonding for a group of men and women working in a high-stress job — nothing more, nothing less.
There are thousands of military personnel who do the same thing as a way of showing camaraderie for their unit. Are they called racist gang members? No. We thank them for their service and give them standing ovations at Dodger games.
Get over it already.
Jim Valencia, Chino Hills
