Trump's tax plan doesn't add up

To the editor: We should not confuse high income/style of living with high reported “taxable” income. People who have very high/comfortable living styles often report meager levels of “taxable income.”

To me, it’s little wonder Trump seems so reluctant to release those returns of his.

( “Trump revises his tax, growth plans,” Business, Sept. 16)

Current audit, or minimized reported taxable income that would shock even his most ardent followers?

Greg Gabriel, Aliso Viejo

::

To the editor: About the only growth I could see in his plan was that of the federal deficit, which, in turn, will further balloon the national debt.

It is a plan riddled with assumptions. As with his failed business ventures, Donald Trump is relying on projections and assuming revenue goals will be met. It's a smoke and mirrors approach to budgeting.

Further, combined with his trade policies, it will fuel inflation, increase interest rates, explode unemployment and shrink the economy.

It's based on a lot of outmoded economic theory that long ago was discredited.

Michael Solomon, Canoga Park



