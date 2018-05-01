From Reconstruction to mass shootings today: The face of American terrorism is white

To the editor: The roundup of letters on the Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect appears two days after the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened in Montgomery, Ala. ("Should readers have to look at a front-page photo of the accused Waffle House killer?" Readers React, April 28)
Reader Doris Reed perhaps sums it up best, saying the face of terrorism in this country is white, male and homegrown.
Considering the terrorist acts of the lynching of black men, women and children post-Reconstruction and the mass killings at Oklahoma City, Columbine, Aurora, Sandy Hook, Las Vegas and elsewhere, when will this nation face facts and address our homegrown white male terrorism problem in a realistic and unbiased fashion?
Philip S. Hart, Los Feliz
