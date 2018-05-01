Advertisement

From Reconstruction to mass shootings today: The face of American terrorism is white

May 01, 2018 | 4:00 AM
From Reconstruction to mass shootings today: The face of American terrorism is white
Four wooden crosses stand as a memorial for the four shooting fatalities outside a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville on Wednesday. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

To the editor: The roundup of letters on the Nashville Waffle House shooting suspect appears two days after the National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened in Montgomery, Ala. ("Should readers have to look at a front-page photo of the accused Waffle House killer?" Readers React, April 28)

Reader Doris Reed perhaps sums it up best, saying the face of terrorism in this country is white, male and homegrown.

Advertisement

Considering the terrorist acts of the lynching of black men, women and children post-Reconstruction and the mass killings at Oklahoma City, Columbine, Aurora, Sandy Hook, Las Vegas and elsewhere, when will this nation face facts and address our homegrown white male terrorism problem in a realistic and unbiased fashion?

Philip S. Hart, Los Feliz

Advertisement

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement