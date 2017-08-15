A $500 ticket for a minor traffic offense isn't just a financial burden for poor Californians

To the editor: Kudos to The Times for devoting editorial space to the vexing problem of unaffordable traffic tickets in our state. But the emphasis on how this affects only poorer people ignores the fact that it also impacts the middle class as well. (“Relief from the high cost of traffic tickets — for some Californians, at least,” editorial, Aug. 11)

To get a $500 ticket for a minor violation is a lot of money for anyone but the wealthy.

The common-sense simple solution is found at the end of the editorial. Instead of Band-Aids like community service or paying fines in installments, stop all the ridiculous add-ons to these tickets for completely unrelated programs. These surcharges can cause a $100 infraction to balloon to $500.

When a $100 ticket remains a $100 ticket, we won't have 4 million people driving with suspended licenses.

Robert Newman, West Hills

To the editor: The Times hits the nail on the head regarding bloated traffic fines that support disparate pet causes usually unrelated to traffic issues.

I have complained to my state legislators about this for more than 30 years; the typical response is that my opinion will be considered when budget issues are discussed. Clearly, my opinion means nothing.

It is good that the Solano County Superior Court settled a lawsuit to allow drivers of limited means to pay reduced fines or perform community service. However, the proposal to make traffic offenses civil matters instead of a criminal ones is not the answer.

In criminal cases, the standard of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt. In civil cases, the standard is a preponderance of the evidence. Changing from criminal to civil would make it far easier to convict the accused.

Jim Rueff, Fountain Valley

