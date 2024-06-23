Advertisement
Opinion

Editorial: Why should a driver’s license be required for jobs that don’t involve driving?

A woman rides her electric bike to work in San Diego.
Nicole Capretz, founder and executive director of Climate Action Campaign, rides her electric bike to work in 2019 in San Diego. Even jobs that don’t require driving mandate that an applicant have a driver’s license.
(Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By The Times Editorial Board
Share

When Kirsten Bladh was searching for a job in urban planning she was surprised that nearly all the public sector listings she saw required a driver’s license, even though these were largely office work positions and often located in communities that have lots of bike lanes and transit options.

This is not an unusual experience for job seekers in California. Requiring a driver’s license seems to be a standard part of the screening process regardless of whether driving is necessary for the job. Even a bike mobility planning job in one Southern California city insisted that applicants have a license.

A view of a bike lane symbol on the tarmac of the 6th Street Bridge

Opinion

I rode 23 miles to work on an e-bike and saw the transportation promised land

With safe, protected bike lanes and streets designed for humans, not only cars, we can have a future with an environmentally sound commuting option.

Dec. 2, 2023

The requirement is not only arbitrary, it’s discriminatory.

It unfairly closes off jobs to certain groups, including people with disabilities that prevent them from driving, young adults and low-income individuals who cannot afford a car or insurance, and people who choose not to drive for personal reasons. Having a driver’s license is irrelevant to a person’s skills and capabilities. If a would-be employee is qualified, can reliably show up to the jobsite and do the work, why should it matter whether they drive?

Advertisement

Bladh, who is now associate director of state policy for Streets for All, decided to turn her frustration into legislation. The group worked with Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) on a bill that would make it illegal under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act for employers to require that applicants have a driver’s license unless the job includes driving.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15, 2024: A cyclist descends down the Sixth Street Viaduct, aka the Sixth Street Bridge, which connects the Arts District and the Boyle Heights neighborhoods in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Opinion

Opinion: Why would California rob from clean transportation to fund highway expansions?

The governor’s budget proposal would slash the program that encourages biking and walking but would sink billions into widening roads, which aggravates traffic and pollution.

May 29, 2024

Senate Bill 1100 is a smart change that has sailed through the Legislature so far with no opposition. That’s good. California should be removing unnecessary barriers to employment.

The requirement for a driver’s license is a particularly pernicious barrier because it can be used as a subtle way to screen candidates for income, race and socioeconomic status. It’s expensive to own a car and pay for auto insurance in California, and proof of vehicle insurance is necessary to take a driver’s test. And if people can’t afford to own a car, there’s less need for them to obtain a license to drive.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15, 2024: A cyclist descends down the Sixth Street Viaduct, aka the Sixth Street Bridge, which connects the Arts District and the Boyle Heights neighborhoods in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Measure HLA win shows Angelenos really do want walkable, bikeable, safer streets

Los Angeles leaders sat on the city’s ambitious Mobility Plan for years, fearing political pushback to bike, bus and pedestrian improvements. But the overwhelming support for Measure HLA demonstrates widespread support for safer streets.

March 6, 2024

Studies have shown that Black and Latino drivers in California are more likely to have their licenses suspended because of unpaid tickets, which is fueled by the state’s extraordinarily high fines and fees and racial profiling in traffic stops, according to California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board.

Plus, the driver’s license requirement perpetuates the stereotype that a responsible adult is a driving adult. It encourages car dependency, which only worsens traffic and air pollution. Driving should be a choice, not a requirement in this day and age. And California is spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year building out transit, pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure so more people can safely and easily make the choice to get around without a car.

Los Angeles, CA - April 29: A memorial for Mirna Soza is seen at the Universal City Metro platform on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. Soza was stabbed and killed while exiting the platform recently. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: L.A. Metro is doomed if it can’t keep bus and train riders safe

Violent attacks on the Metro system have scared riders and present an existential threat to public transit in Los Angeles. Leaders have to make major changes to keep the system viable.

May 6, 2024

Bladh said she was particularly confounded to see so many urban planning jobs demanding a driver’s license, when much of the work is to design modern cities to reduce people’s reliance on cars.

Advertisement

“You’d think it would be a benefit to have someone who chooses to live car-free.”

More to Read

OpinionEditorials
The Times Editorial Board

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board determines the positions of The Times as an institution. It operates separately from the newsroom. You can read more about the board’s mission and its members at About The Times Editorial Board.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement