More evidence that Trump doesn't care at all about women's rights

To the editor: Robin Abcarian’s column on ex-Fox News executive Bill Shine’s hiring by President Trump is insightful.
The president has declared war on the women and children of the United States. Openly fixated on overturning Roe vs. Wade, treating the young children of immigrants like cattle, and mocking the importance of the #MeToo movement, this president has announced his callous disregard for the rights and respect of the entire female gender.
Abcarian points out that besides Trump’s own jovial admission of blatantly grabbing women's genitals, his recent appointment of Shine as the White House communications director, after he had resigned from Fox News amid a sexual assault scandal, is all too revealing of just how this president will handle future decisions regarding the rights and protection of women.
Gloria J. Richards, Simi Valley
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook