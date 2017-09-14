'Dreamers' are Americans, and Trump has given them their best shot at staying in the U.S.

To the editor: The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, enacted in 2012 by President Obama’s executive order and also known as DACA, gave hope to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to this country by their parents in search of a better life. DACA was an interim solution to the problem of much needed immigration reform. (“Who are the ‘Dreamers’ whose dreams have been deferred? You might be surprised,” Sept. 6)

The planned rollback of DACA by President Trump sends a message to Congress: Replace DACA with a permanent solution and pass immigration reform legislation. Keep the best, law-abiding, hardworking young people, and deport the lawless felons.

The deadline of March 2018 means Congress needs to get to work. There is no reason we can’t give “Dreamers” a pathway to citizenship. There is no reason we can’t have an accounting of all who enter our lawful sovereign borders.

Whatever you think of Trump, this is a issue that has long been neglected and may finally be addressed because of him. The U.S. is a great republic, but we can't take everyone. Meaningful, fair and enforceable immigration laws are essential to the future of this great nation.

Michael R. Rubino, San Pedro

To the editor: The American dream is a belief that life should be better and richer for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement, regardless of social class or circumstances of birth. As a teacher here in the Coachella Valley, this last part resonates with me the most.

DACA was created to protect immigrant children brought to the country illegally from deportation and allow them to grow up, work here legally and fulfill the American dream. There are more than 1 million “Dreamers” in the U.S. — people who might not be thought of as unauthorized immigrants, and may not even realize it themselves.

I know, because I am their teacher. Chances are you know them too — real, hardworking, good people and vital members of our community. They are as American and legitimate as any U.S. citizen I know.

Immediate DACA legislation is both an economic imperative and a humanitarian necessity. Congress has six months to find a fix.

Michael Seeger, Cathedral City

To the editor: The “Dreamers” may have come here as children, but many of them are now adults. Many of them first came here on tourist visas that eventually expired.

I had a friend who did that and knew she wanted to stay. She contacted a lawyer and was able to change her status and now is a U.S. citizen.

Why haven’t the Dreamers tried to do something about their immigration status? DACA was always a temporary measure. It took my daughter-in-law nearly two years to go through all the hoops to come here legally, so I have no sympathy for anyone who came here illegally.

Susan Lebermani, Thousand Oaks

