Trump's disgraceful attempt to get around protections for dreamers

To the editor: It is deplorable for the Trump administration to be strategizing how to end the dreams of 750,000 young immigrants who were brought here illegally by their parents. (“The White House has found ways to end protection for 'Dreamers' while shielding Trump from blowback,” Feb. 16)

These young adults, who stand to lose the protections granted to them by President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, grew up believing in the opportunity America has to offer, that hard work would better their lives and the lives of their families. They are going to secondary schools, community colleges and some of this country’s best universities.

Most of these young adults will make up our future workforce, filling professional and skilled positions on which our economy relies.

To use the president’s words, Trump’s dilemma is just “sad!”

Robert Sainz, Montebello

..

To the editor: All my life I wondered how I’d react were my neighbors of a different creed or nationality and made the subject of an express, concerted deportation or removal policy.

I was born after World War II and the use of anti-Japanese relocation camps, and I have always been mindful of Martin Niemöller’s lament that “then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Now I know what it feels like.

David R. Ginsburg, Los Angeles

