Generations-long American progress is threatened by Trump's presidency

To the editor: I am proud of The Times for its brave and unambiguous series of editorials confronting President Trump’s agenda to dismantle the America that we know and love. (“Our dishonest president,” editorial series, April 2-5)

I came to the United States in 1949 as a 12-year-old Holocaust survivor. Since then I have felt that this nation has been on a trajectory of economic progress and ever-expanding inclusion and decency. The institutions that make America great enabled my family to thrive.

Now, these policies and institutions that were painstakingly developed over many generations are under attack by the reckless administration that The Times’ editorial so accurately describes. It is my hope that many of the voters who rationalize this disaster as being part of our normal political process realize the danger we face and help to stop this insanity.

Hopefully we can reverse the damage that is being done and continue on the course that made us the great nation we still are.

Michael Telerant, Los Angeles

To the editor: The Times endorsed Hillary Clinton, and it’s no secret that your paper leans liberal, but can you set your biases aside for the sake of the welfare of the country?

Do you really think Trump is trying to destroy this nation? If so,why? He gave up a pretty comfortable living to take on the obvious challenges facing the U.S.

Moderate voters pushed Trump over the top; they were the victims of the greatest con in American history. — Roger Bethke, Valley Village

Nothing you write will cause Trump to change positions, and he was elected to change the direction of this country. So what’s your purpose? Do you want anarchy or a civil war, or does it just make you feel good?

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

To the editor: Why is there no mention of the environment that helped to create Trump? This alarm long has been sounded by journalists Chris Hedges, Glenn Greenwald and others.

Trump’s “shocking lack of respect” is rooted in reality TV-ism, an unreal reality that boosted his popularity. Acting badly has become an accepted, even admired, form.

The Times’ scathing words are written in no uncertain terms, albeit incompletely. What glaringly isn’t mentioned is how we the people have invited others and now Trump to bury us as a nation.

Let us hope such writings help create even a tiny glimmer of reality for Americans who have been watching reality TV for too long.

Janet Coster, Aptos, Calif.

To the editor: Trump is not a dishonest president. Far from it. During the campaign he told us exactly who he was, and since taking office he has done his best to enact policies that will harm women and people of color.

During the campaign he called for an immigration ban, denied the findings of climate science and promised an upward redistribution of wealth. Since taking office he has done his best to enact policies that will follow his promises and positions. He is the logical culmination of a half century of Republican candidates and officeholders who have told us that government isn’t the solution but the problem, rather than problematic.

Trump is the exemplar of this type. Why are we surprised?

Joseph Gius, Los Angeles

To the editor: While the media have not missed a step in covering every Trump misdeed with what feels like minute-by-minute updates, I believe an important element is missing in this kind of journalism.

It seems with each passing day, liberal and conservative America continue to separate. The news media have not adequately covered the part of America that voted for Trump; what we get instead from the reporting on middle America are interviews with a handful of Trump supporters

talking about why they voted for him and if they had to do it all over again, they would still vote Trump.

I often see reactions to the Trump supporters like, “I have no sympathy for them,” or, “They voted for him, so they own his mess.” But moderate voters pushed Trump over the top; they were the victims of the greatest con in American history.

Should they be punished forever, or can we remember that many of them are still human beings who can change their minds? Casting people out does not bring America forward one bit.

Roger Bethke, Valley Village

