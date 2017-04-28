President Trump gets tough, finally — on Canada

To the editor: Candidate Donald Trump promised that, if elected, he would confront China.

Instead, President Trump’s first two actions regarding this issue were to cancel U.S. involvement in the Trans Pacific Partnership, leaving much of Asia clear for China, and back off his angry rhetoric about China’s currency manipulation after hosting the Chinese president at Mar-a-Lago.

So much for Trump’s claims about being a great negotiator.

Rather than directly confront China as he promised, he instead goes after our closest trading partner and ally, Canada. He justifies imposing serious tariffs on the importation of Canadian lumber and dairy products because “Canada’s been very rough on the United States.”

Instead of confronting the real schoolyard bully, Trump instead goes after his friendliest classmate.

Noel Johnson, Glendale

