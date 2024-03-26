Letters to the Editor: Trump is the grade-school bully running for class president

Former President Trump during a campaign rally in Ohio on March 16.

To the editor: The false claims and empty promises made by President Biden’s predecessor remind me of when I was in the fourth grade. (“Trump has big plans for California if he wins a second term. Fasten your seatbelts,” column, March 18)

It was time to elect a student body president. Two candidates were running. The first was a hard-working, successful student who promised to do their best to serve our school and students. The second was a boisterous bully running on promises that water fountains would dispense soda and there would be mandatory class parties every Friday.

We voted for the first candidate. I have faith America will have the same sense as Palm View Elementary’s fourth-grade class of 1967.

Kevin Ferguson, Capistrano Beach

To the editor: For the first time in forever, I’m happy to hear the former president babble nonsense such as his ‘’plans” for California and about “bloodbaths.”

With every word, he reveals his increasing mania and should show the ‘’tipping point’’ to any voters uncertain of his qualifications for the presidency.

Remember that old cliche that if someone tells you who they are, believe them? Trump is a malignant narcissist, a liar, a grifter and, most importantly, someone who openly admires dictators.

He’s telling us who he is. Please pay attention.

Pam Wright, Pasadena