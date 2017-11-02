Trump's reaction to the New York attack is anti-American and dangerous

To the editor: It may seem like just another small thing in the slow-motion train wreck that is the Trump administration, but on Wednesday the White House abandoned any pretense at truth or virtue. (“After terror attack, Trump pushes immigration restrictions, calls criminal justice system a ‘joke,’” Nov. 1)

When President Trump called our justice system a “joke” and a “laughingstock” because the suspected New York attacker would have to face a trial before being sentenced, he was signaling his usual disdain for the rule of law. We've come to expect that.

But when the White House press secretary followed that up by denying Trump’s words meant what they meant, she was signaling to us that up is down, left is right, and right is wrong — if the White House says it is. This is the technique of an authoritarian, not the president of the United States.

When considered along with Chief of Staff John F. Kelly’s absurd characterization of the Civil War as a failure of compromise, it is clear this administration expects to be believed no matter what untruths it utters. This moral and intellectual rot needs to stop before the damage to our democracy is irreparable.

Duane Bindschadler, Venice

To the editor: My feeling regarding the so-called diversity lottery for immigrant visas is that we are in a different world now compared to 1990, when this system was created.

The irony is that the program doesn't create the intended diversity either. Take the first sentence in the article, “New York attack suspect's family was 'very mysterious,' neighbor says”: Accused attacker Sayfullo Saipov lived in a “neighborhood packed with immigrants.”

In many cases, immigrants who come to this country from a particular area tend to live together and not assimilate into the fabric of our country.

I'm all for doing away with this well-intended but outdated program.

Rick Kern, Incline Village, Nev.

To the editor: We had about 600 people killed or injured in Las Vegas last month by a deranged white American citizen toting several guns that were modified to fire automatically using a legally purchased device, and what happens on the legislative front? Nothing.

A deranged Muslim immigrant allegedly injures or kills about 15 people in New York, and what happens in Washington? An immediate call by the president to end the diversity visa program and instant reaction from the Republicans in Congress.

It’s easy to see what the Republicans’ priorities are.

Phil Kirk, Encinitas

To the editor: President Donald Trump is making it much more difficult for prosecutors by calling Saipov an “animal” and saying he should be given the death penalty or sent to Guantanamo Bay.

Sometimes it is better to remain silent and keep one’s mouth shut, as Trump is tainting the investigation.

Kenneth L. Zimmerman, Huntington Beach

