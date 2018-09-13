Trump's refreshing reality check on the Palestinian leadership

To the editor: I am normally the last person to support anything President Trump does, but I applaud his administration’s reality check on the Palestinians and their rejection of peace.
Your editorial states, accurately, “Undoubtedly, Palestinian leaders have too often failed to rein in militants or to reject violence by embracing tolerance and coexistence.” But you fail to mention that the so-called Palestinian leaders, especially Hamas in the Gaza Strip, are the militants. Even Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas supports militants, although not as obviously as Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has political shortcomings, but on the subject of defending his country he is absolutely correct when he asks how someone can negotiate with people who deny your existence.
Alan Segal, San Diego
To the editor: Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing it as the capital of Israel violates United Nations Resolution 181, also known as the 1947 Partition Plan for Palestine.
According to the plan, Jerusalem is to be placed under a special international regime, conferring it a special status due to its shared religious importance.
The U.S. is bullying the Palestinian leadership by not funding refugee services and closing its de facto embassy in Washington. The most egregious act was the announcement that we will no longer provide $25 million for the Palestinians’ East Jerusalem hospitals.
We have no moral compass.
Robert Pisapia, Westlake Village
To the editor: Why is it the United States' responsibility to fund the Palestinians? Why aren't those nations that are condemning us picking up the bill? Since when do victorious warring parties return the land they captured to their enemies?
Considering the atrocities carried out by governments worldwide, I am of the opinion that the Israeli people and their government have raised the bar for humane and ethical treatment of their attackers.
The Palestinians have called for driving Israel into the sea, but most of the world, for some reason, doesn’t seem to care.
Cary W. Goldstein, Beverly Hills
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook