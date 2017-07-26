Trump seems to think he has the power to get away with anything. That's terrifying

To the editor: Should our president decide he is above the law of the land and pardon himself, how will the people know he is not lying?(Re “Trump asserts he has 'complete power to pardon,’ July 23)

Ed Lister, Santa Barbara

::

To the editor: Trump is nuts. Isn't that enough to cashier him out of office, and saddle us with "Cotton Mather" Mike Pence for 3 ½ more years? Just saying.

Charles Ruebsamen, Claremont

::

To the editor: If the president has complete power to pardon, including himself, does that mean he has complete power to commit crimes?

Things may be about to get much worse.

Alexa Foster, Coto de Caza, Calif.

::

To the editor: So the president thinks he has the power to pardon himself.

By way of analogy, can't a Catholic priest can forgive the sins of others but not his own?

Mary Anne Vincent, Corona, Calif.

::





To the editor: During our Stone Age formative eons, tribes with devoted followers of a charismatic leader could compete more successfully with neighboring tribes for scarce resources, resulting in an evolutionary advantage. A characteristic trait of such leaders is certainty in addressing issues of the moment.

It strikes me that this is the pattern between Donald Trump and his followers. For most of the people who voted for him, he can do no wrong.

Thomas Blackburn, Redlands



