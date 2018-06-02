Why Trump's own dishonest words are his best weapon in the Russia investigation

Several years ago, I published research introducing the concept of “language-in-use.” I argued that ascertaining the rhetorical effect of presidential discourse by analyzing public opinion poll data and votes may not always be the only or best metric. Instead we also need to know whether and how a president’s language is disseminated and utilized by others, including the media. After all, the use and internalization of even a few of a president’s carefully chosen words may reflect the internalization and acceptance of his larger narratives.