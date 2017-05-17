With reckless Republicans like these, who needs President Trump?

To the editor: President Trump’s terrifying braggadocio, exemplified by his disclosure of highly classified intelligence to Russia’s foreign minister and its ambassador to the U.S. during their visit to the White House last week, has me much less enthusiastic about his possible removal from office. (“McMaster: It was 'wholly appropriate' for Trump to share intelligence with Russians,” May 16)

I owe my reaction to the absolute spinelessness of Republican leaders. What makes otherwise honorable men such as national security advisor H.R. McMaster and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer act like children in defending this president? Why hasn’t Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), an 80-year-old with nothing to lose, come out with both barrels blazing?

I watched my young son’s reaction to all this discord, and it makes me think we have let his generation down. We should have been greater than this.

Skip Maison, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Perhaps McMaster, an Army general, forgot his West Point pledge: “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.”

It is a lifetime pledge, not just for the four years you are a cadet.

Suzanne Wojcik, Claremont

..

To the editor: Trump has now risen to his own level of incompetence, the Peter Principle in action.

We can only hope there are still thinking adults in Washington working to rectify this horror show now playing out on the world stage.

Elaine DiBlasio, Valley Glen

..

To the editor: Just what does it take for Republicans to be dismayed at Trump’s actions?

McMaster believes the president might not have even known what he was saying. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wishes Trump would show a little more restraint. The president routinely contradicts what his aides say and an hour later contradicts himself. Why worry?

Our allies might not share information with us because our president is untrustworthy and unpredictable. Trump considers that an asset. No one else does except Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decidedly is not looking out for America’s best interests.

What will it take for the few patriots left in the GOP to rise up and declare our current president unfit for his job?

Randal Tamayei and Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills

