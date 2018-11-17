The solution to Donald Trump's sadness: President Mike Pence

To the editor: Might I humbly suggest a course of action for President Trump that will not only lighten his emotional load but the rest of the world’s anguish as well? Resign.
I voted for Trump with the apparently unrealistic expectation that he would bring a business frame of mind to our government, not the mind-set of a schoolyard bully. Obviously, I expected some disruption in Washington, but I did not foresee that a spoiled child would take over the executive branch of our government.
Trump has alienated us from our friends and destroyed the trust and admiration that most nations had for the United States. He has made our promises and treaties worthless in the eyes of the world.
Please, Mr. President, let Vice President Mike Pence take a shot at repairing the damage you’ve caused to not only our country, but to the Republican Party as well
Dale S. Weikel, Bullhead City, Ariz.
..
To the editor: I’m sure that all those pre-election rallies were uplifting to Trump, but that kind of euphoria is always short-lived. Now, things appear to get more bleak by the hour for our president.
May I suggest a new approach for Trump? Now is the perfect time for him to do an about-face and apologize to all the women, veterans, journalists, immigrants, minorities, world leaders, blue states, Democrats and members of his own party he has insulted.
That could really get Trump the attention he craves, and the president has nothing to lose and everything to gain — possibly even a good night’s sleep.
Darrell S. Breckenfeld, Corona
..
To the editor: So, Trump appears to be neglecting his duties because he’s in a bad mood.
I’m not a Republican and I don’t support impeachment because I want to see how far down Trump can drag his party. But if I were a Republican, I would panic.
Renee Leask, Glendale
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook