Letters to the Editor: If voters have Trump fatigue, the media should too

Former President Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Mich., on Feb. 17.

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes claims that Donald Trump fatigue has set in, and one does hope so. Yet, we continue to hear from Calmes and others on The Times’ editorial staff on the former president. (“I watched a Trump rally so you don’t have to. But you need to know what he’s saying,” Opinion, Feb. 22)

Many readers of your newspaper want you to practice this “Trump fatigue” and desist from publishing so many pieces on him.

Have you all developed Trump derangement syndrome?

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills

To the editor: Calmes writes that Trump’s and “President Biden’s respective age and mental acuity are the overriding issue in their seemingly likely 2024 rematch.”

Sure, both men are old, and both have faltered giving speeches.

However, only one embraces dictators like Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Only one spews bile the likes of which we haven’t heard from a national leader since Adolf Hitler. Only one has been indicted on 91 counts across four criminal cases. Only one has been judged in court to be liable for sexual assault and fraud. I could go on.

Any portrayal of these two men as equivalent in any meaningful way is a disservice to the truth.

Michael Diehl, Glendale

To the editor: I read Calmes’ report about the Trump rally she watched. I hope she has recovered from the nausea.

The MAGA crowds at these rallies consist of your C, D and F students from high school, the con artists and the conned, the veritable “basket of deplorables.” This is the same type of people who lined up in Dallas in 2021 awaiting the arrival of John F. Kennedy Jr.

They fawn over the nonsense he utters about faucets with no water. Rather than applause, we get the lowest common denominator of cat calls and profanities.

Thankfully, this crowd is still a minority, and I simply don’t believe there are enough of them to carry the day in November.

Nelson Garcia, Anaheim