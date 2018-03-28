Stormy Daniels is more articulate than our president

To the editor: Really?! Articles about the "Stormy Daniels" interview in every section of the paper (except Sports). With all that's going on in the world, I cannot understand why this woman and her sleazy story are worthy of so much ink. We all knew (those who voted for him and those who didn't) who Donald Trump was and who he wasn't well before he was elected. These stories are not news. They are salacious yellow journalism.