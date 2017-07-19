About a third of Americans still support Trump. Can anything make that number drop?

To the editor: The French have a word for it: ennui. I can think of no better word to describe what I and many of my colleagues feel as a result of President Trump’s erratic and highly controversial actions. (“Democrats say Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting takes Russia inquiry to a 'new level,'” July 16)

But to find out that despite his behavior, 36% of Americans still approve of him, one has to ask what action will it take for that number to decrease substantially.

Even though a majority of Americans disapprove of his presidency, one cannot help but feel isolated and depressed by what is happening to our country and its reputation as a world leader.

Lynn Lorenz, Los Angeles

To the editor: Donald Trump Jr. did nothing illegal, immoral or inappropriate in meeting with a Russia lawyer who claimed to have information that would have revealed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign to be corrupt.

If fact, any rational person would have met with someone, Russian or not, who claimed to have information that revealed his political opponent to be corrupt.

The mainstream media continue to use the word “collude” to describe Trump Jr.’s meeting. However, the term “collude” refers to cooperation with an enemy agent in the commission of a illegal act. The lawyer was not an enemy agent.

Trump Jr.’s actions were not a crime. They were patriotic and noble.

Ray Shelton, Glendale

To the editor: Trump cannot be faulted for defending his son for meeting with a Russian attorney and others in June 2016 by tweeting his admiration of the young man’s transparency.

Transparency and obscurity are really the same thing and occupy the same scale, with clarity at one end and opacity at the other. I’m confident that the president applauds the young man’s degree of transparency.

Phil Rose, Culver City

To the editor: Trump might be right: Most people would have taken that meeting with the Russians. That’s why presidential campaigns have lawyers.

Gary Davis, Los Angeles

