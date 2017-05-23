Trump forgot what Nixon learned: Firing the investigator does not end the investigation.

To the editor: As the president is now doubtless aware, the firing or removal of the individual leading an investigation does not end that investigation. In President Trump’s case, his sacking of FBI Director James B. Comey appears only to have accelerated the investigation of his campaign’s possible ties to Russia. (“White House does not dispute that FBI probe now includes at least one Trump aide,” May 19)

It should also be noted, if the person being investigated leaves office either by resignation or being voted out, the investigation continues. Thinking otherwise betrays a lack of knowledge of history — something our current president has displayed on a regular basis.

Richard Nixon was pardoned by President Ford. Had he not done so, the Watergate investigations would have continued even though Nixon had resigned as president.

Michael Solomon, Canoga Park

To the editor: The Times has every right to relentlessly hammer the president on its editorial pages, but doesn’t it owe him the truth when it comes to front-page reporting?

This story claims that Comey said that President Trump “told him to ‘let go’ of an investigation.” That’s not what Comey wrote in his notes. He wrote that Trump told him he “hoped” he could let go of the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

There is a world of difference between the two statements. One is an order, the other is a wish. And when it comes to potential obstruction of justice, it is critically important to acknowledge the distinction.

Robert Chapman, Downey

