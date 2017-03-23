Republicans think denying millions of people insurance will help them keep their seats. That's absurd.

To the editor: Once again I’m discovering that my understanding of the way the world works under the current administration is upside down. (“After a day of trying to close the deal, Trump remains short on healthcare votes,” March 21)

President Trump is warning Republicans that they will lose their seats if they do not vote to deny an estimated 24 million Americans over 10 years affordable health insurance, as currently provided under the Affordable Care Act — and all that just to fund an upper-income tax cut and a pointless military expansion.

How can that be? Why would constituents of red states whose lives will be most devastated by Trumpcare reward their Republican representatives with additional terms in office? Shouldn’t voting for the cruelty of Trumpcare be a certain ticket out of office?

When did up become down and wrong become right?

Brian Cornelius, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Does it bother anyone that the Republicans who oppose Trumpcare do so because it provides too much coverage?

Celeste Demetor, Yorba Linda

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook