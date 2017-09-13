The UC and state government lawsuits against Trump for ending DACA are a waste of taxpayer money

To the editor: I read of University of California President Janet Napolitano’s ill-considered federal lawsuit — filed with public funds and with no mention of the cost or the benefit of this suit to the UC system or to California — against the president’s rollback of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. (“Janet Napolitano: Why I’m suing the Trump administration over DACA,” Opinion, Sept. 8)

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra has filed another such suit, again with no mention of cost or benefit to taxpayers. These costly suits are doomed.

Neither UC nor California has any standing because neither is affected by the rollback. The president has asked Congress to enact replacement legislation for DACA. So the suits also are premature, and the issues they present aren’t ripe for decision.

The DACA program doesn’t vest any rights in its beneficiaries either. President Obama started DACA by executive order. Trump can change that executive order without review or approval by the UC or California.

The Times should oppose this waste of California taxpayers’ money.

Patrick Bright, Los Angeles

The writer is an attorney.

To the editor: I suggest a program: CPCA, or Citizenship Pathway for Childhood Arrivals.

People who were brought to the United States as children had no choice in the matter. They came to the U.S. with their parents, who were seeking a better life. They came from all over the world, including places wracked by conflict and suffering. It is inhumane to send them out of the only country they have ever known.

A program leading to permanent residency and citizenship must be established for these young people as soon as possible.

Caroline Brown, Sierra Madre

To the editor: To be up front, I am a Republican, and I fully support the implementation of DACA as the only just and moral approach to the “Dreamer” dilemma.

But how disingenuous is Napolitano to say she has done so much for the Dreamers when she, as the secretary of Homeland Security in 2012, and Obama took the easy way out by issuing an executive order rather than spending their energy on convincing Congress to pass it into law? This was just one more easy road that the Obama administration took while betting Hillary Clinton would be elected and nothing would change.

Napolitano should at least own up to her own mistake.

Charles Ferraro, Rancho Palos Verdes

