The Supreme Court brilliantly threaded the needle between gay rights and the Colorado baker's religious freedom

To the editor: As a gay American, I am proud that the U.S. Supreme Court has rightly ruled in favor of religious freedom and the right of association in the case involving a Colorado baker who did not want to create a cake celebrating a same-sex couple’s marriage.
Uncomfortable as it may be for some people to accept, the right to associate with whom one wishes also includes the right of disassociation. Neither I nor any other gay American is harmed by a company refusing my business. I can start my own company, or I can take my money where it is wanted.
Freedom in this country can often mean that our fellow citizens may make choices that we may not agree with — that is the price we pay to have freedom. I, for one, am happy to pay it.
Ray Shelton, Glendale
To the editor: Our Supreme Court once again demonstrates its moral cowardice in deciding in favor of the Colorado cake maker. The justices ruled on a small facet of the case and avoided the major impetus, which is whether a business owner has the right to discriminate against customers based on the customers’ sexual orientation.
I fail to comprehend how writing a few names on a cake violates the baker’s religious beliefs. He doesn’t have to write the names himself — he could farm out the task and still retain the profit.
When obtaining a business license, people agree to serve anyone who walks through the door, excluding only customers who are disruptive to the business. This baker violated that agreement and should have had his business license rescinded.
Patrick Sullivan, Reseda
To the editor: What would happen if a gay couple who had a bakery refused to create a wedding cake for a heterosexual Christian couple?
Alison Rood, Sacramento
