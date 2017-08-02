Say these Senators' names: Collins and Murkowski, and give them the credit due

To the editor: To anyone who still believes women are ill-suited to positions of leadership because they tend toward more emotionality than men, I would point to Exhibit A: the temper tantrums of President Trump and his hot-headed advisers vs. the calm and reason of the female senators who voted down the ill-thought-out GOP healthcare proposals in spite of pressure and threats from bullying males.

(Re “Overshadowed, two women made difference,” July 29)

We need many more women in positions of power.

Nancy da Silveira, Claremont

::

To the editor: I suggest that we put all 21 female senators in a room together, and within a very short period of time they will come up with a workable and fair healthcare bill that will be passed on a bipartisan basis.

I have long said that we need more women in Congress in order to break the untenable cycle of inaction.

Busy working moms don't have time to mess around. They will get the job done. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have shown us the way.

Dianne Gorsey, Sherman Oaks

::

To the editor: Finally, a media outlet that acknowledges that GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine denied the sham of a healthcare bill that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky tried to surreptitiously force-feed to Americans.

And while we must applaud Sen. John McCain of Arizona’s efforts to cast his vote, the votes cast by these two women were the decider.

However, it is also interesting to note that, although validating the importance of the votes by the two women senators, McCain is lauded for his vote on the front page of The Times, whereas Sens. Murkowski and Collins were relegated to page A9.

Talk about overshadowed.

Rodney K. Boswell, Thousand Oaks

::

To the editor: Your headline says that in the latest healthcare vote, Murkowski and Collins have been “overshadowed.” Overshadowed by whom? The Times buried this article in the middle of Section A, while placing McCain on the first page.

Who showed more courage? The women did. So acknowledge them: put them on the front page.

Eileen Flaxman, Claremont

::

To the editor: When voting on the “skinny repeal” of the ACA late last week, the tide went out from the floor of the United States Senate. The receding water showed two GOP female senators had the “balls” and voted no.

One GOP male senator kept his “balls” and voted with the symbolic “thumbs down.”

The rest of the GOP male senators were exposed as not having “balls” and voted yes.

By the way, this short observation is far less offensive that Anthony Scaramucci’s rant against Reince Priebus.

Rogelio Peña, Montebello

