Studios can easily afford to give writers 'gold-plated' healthcare

To the editor: Thanks for the prejudicial headline and the article with a disapproving tone about people having good health insurance. God forbid the members of the Writers Guild of America have clinics at their disposal. Shame on them! (“A gold-plated healthcare plan lies at the center of a dispute between writers and major studios,” April 28)

What you do not mention is what the writers contribute to the L.A. economy, the studio-network conglomerates’ record profits or the chief executives who make as much as $55 million each year.

The WGA health fund loses $15 million a year. Maybe the studio executives, who depend on the creativity of WGA writers, could chip in to cover that overage with no effect on their lifestyle at all.

“Gold-plated health plan”? Make it as bad as the one for journalists in Los Angeles, if they have one at all.

John Binder, Los Angeles

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook