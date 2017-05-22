Encore cartoon: In search of slackers, Congress should look in the mirror

This week, I’m on vacation in a place with no Wi-Fi and no cellphone service. Given how, for months, every day has brought a new wild twist in political news, I assume I will feel like Rip Van Winkle when I return to the digitally-connected world in a few days. The Trumpapalooza may have achieved whole new dimensions of weirdness.

One thing that will not be different is the inability of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to get much done. In recent years, the folks on Capitol Hill have struggled to even pass a budget, so I don’t expect legislation dealing with healthcare, tax reform or infrastructure spending to advance very far at all during my absence.

Today’s encore cartoon from a few years ago seems as current as ever.

