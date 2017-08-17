'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is speaking to students with an L.A. congressman today but we can't tell you where

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be talking with high school students in the San Fernando Valley Thursday, a day after the hit Broadway musical opened at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre.

The appearance alongside Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Los Angeles) is being billed as a "town hall" on civic engagement and Miranda is expected to take questions from the students.

About 1,000 high schoolers from across Cárdenas' 29th Congressional District have been invited to participate, according to the congressman's spokeswoman. His staff has asked The Times not to disclose the exact location of the event until shortly before it begins due to concerns that hundreds of screaming fans might descend on the school.

So why, exactly, did Miranda decide to visit Cárdenas' district? Cardenas' spokeswoman said the congressman met up with Miranda's father, Luis Miranda, a political consultant, after months of hearing from mutual friends that they should meet.

They talked over coffee about the need to promote and empower Latino youth to engage them in the political process.

"From the congressman's perspective, so many young Latinos just don't have faith in themselves and the confidence to get involved, so it was something that they're both very passionate about," said spokeswoman Francesca Amodeo.

Cardenas then floated an idea to the senior Miranda: Students in his heavily Latino district don't often get to meet Latino "superstars" in person, and a visit from the "Hamilton" star would be inspiring.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was immediately interested and found a time to make it work while he was in California for the musical's opening, Amodeo said.

The "Hamilton" creator has been making a series of appearances as the musical makes its debut in L.A. — he gave a mini-concert on the sidewalk outside the Pantages on Wednesday.

Today's event is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Follow me on Twitter for the latest.