Lin Manuel-Miranda leads the 'Hamilton' ticket lottery (and sings!) in Hollywood

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken the stage — not inside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, where “Hamilton” has its opening night Wednesday, but outside the building along Hollywood Boulevard. Hundreds of fans amassed for a “Hamilton” ticket lottery and mini-concert led by the musical’s creator.
Here are a couple of quick videos from the scene. Check back throughout the day for more from the scene. You also can find more “Hamilton” national tour news, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage at latimes.com/hamilton.
