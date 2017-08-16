Lin Manuel-Miranda leads the 'Hamilton' ticket lottery (and sings!) in Hollywood

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken the stage — not inside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, where “Hamilton” has its opening night Wednesday, but outside the building along Hollywood Boulevard. Hundreds of fans amassed for a “Hamilton” ticket lottery and mini-concert led by the musical’s creator.

Here are a couple of quick videos from the scene. Check back throughout the day for more from the scene. You also can find more “Hamilton” national tour news, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage at latimes.com/hamilton.

The "Hamilton" national tour cast, joined by show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and music director Alex Lacamoire, serenades fans outside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with medley of California songs, including, of course, "I Love L.A." The "Hamilton" national tour cast, joined by show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and music director Alex Lacamoire, serenades fans outside the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with medley of California songs, including, of course, "I Love L.A." See more videos

deborah.vankin@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter: @debvankin